Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent

OPP say a 41-year-old Leamington resident has died after a crash between a vehicle and a transport truck on Highway 401.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Highway 401 are closed between Kent Bridge Road and Communication Road. Police expect the roads to be closed until mid-day.

Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) officers are investigating the fatal collision that took place on westbound Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent on Tuesday at 1:08 a.m.

Police responded to a rollover collision involving a single motor vehicle near the 96-kilometer marker. While on route, officers were updated that a secondary collision had occurred between a transport truck and the passenger vehicle involved in the previously reported collision.

As a result of the collision, police say the transport truck crossed the centre median, eastbound lanes and entered a neighbouring field.

The passenger vehicle was occupied by two individuals who were both transported to a local hospital by emergency medical services (EMS).

Police say the passenger, a 41-year-old resident of Leamington, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the transport truck was uninjured.

The Elgin County OPP is continuing to investigate with the assistance of the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team.

Anyone who may have observed these vehicles prior to the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.