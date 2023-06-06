Family fun weekend planned for Windsor’s 131st birthday party

The City of Windsor is announcing full details for the upcoming full weekend of all-ages fun and activities for the city’s 131st birthday.

It runs June 9 through June 11, 2023. The weekend will include the annual birthday celebration and Mayor’s Walk, paired with several opportunities for community engagement and exploration.

“Windsor is a community unlike any other, and we have much to celebrate once again this year. Moving to a new date allows us to leverage strong community partnerships with our Meet-A-Machine and WIFF partners to offer a little something for everyone June 9 through 11,” says mayor Drew Dilkens.

Celebrate the #Windsor131 birthday celebration and annual Mayor’s Walk on Sunday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy free hotdogs, cupcakes, family fun and entertainment, and free admission to Chimczuk Museum and Art Windsor-Essex. Learn more here: https://t.co/UdqvDxIaHA #YQG pic.twitter.com/a502d8auyb — City of Windsor (@CityWindsorON) June 5, 2023

Windsor International Film Festival – WIFF Under The Stars

Civic Plaza in front of Windsor City Hall, 350 City Hall Square West

Friday, June 9, to Sunday, June 11, 2023. Various times. Free Admission.

Throughout the weekend, the WIFF - Windsor International Film Festival team will offer free outdoor movie screenings over at the Civic Plaza in front of Windsor City Hall.

“The beautiful front lawn of our Windsor City Hall is going to be the perfect setting for a weekend full of films for WIFF Under The Stars. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and get ready for family favourites, good date nights and brand-new hits,” said Vincent Georgie, executive director & chief programmer of WIFF.

These WIFF Under The Stars screenings are funded by the Government of Canada, co-led by the WindsorEssex Community Foundation, and supported by the City of Windsor. A variety of family programming will be presented throughout the three days, including Encanto, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and Blueback. The programming also features anniversary titles, including How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days and The Sandlot; Hollywood blockbusters, including Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; and more. Explore the full schedule of screenings.

Meet-A-Machine

WFCU Centre, 8787 McHugh Street

Saturday, June 10, 2023. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free Admission.

The weekend also includes the return of the beloved Meet-A-Machine event at the WFCU Centre. Meet-A-Machine is hosted by the City’s Children’s Services Department and features machines of all shapes and sizes, including emergency vehicles, construction equipment, military trucks, buses, forestry trucks, race cars, tow trucks and more on display for children to discover and explore, all to raise awareness of physical literacy components to the world of machines.

A Sensory-Friendly Hour is offered from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (registration required) for those who wish to enjoy the event without the noise, lights and some additional interactive elements to the displays.

Check out this Meet-A-Machine Looking Back video from past events.

Windsor’s 131st Birthday Celebration and Annual Mayor’s Walk

Assumption Park North to Dieppe Gardens to the Great Canadian Flag to the Vision Corridor (alongside the Chimczuk Museum and Art Windsor-Essex)

Sunday, June 11, 2023. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free Admission.

The City of Windsor will mark the 131st anniversary of incorporation for the municipality. Everyone is invited to a free community event packed with fun for the entire family.

The day will begin with the Annual Mayor’s Walk at 10 a.m. Attendees are asked to gather at Assumption North Park on the waterfront to warm up with City staff. Mayor Drew Dilkens, members of City Council, and special guests will be on hand, and representatives of the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County will be present and handing out country flags representing the homelands of some of Windsor’s diverse community members. The Windsor Police Pipe Band will lead the walk along the waterfront through Dieppe Gardens. Along the path, Abridged Opera will perform an aria at the ‘Morning Flight’ sculpture, and Multicultural Community Storyteller Teajai Travis will perform a piece at ‘The Garden’ sculpture. The walk will pause at the base of the Great Canadian Flag for the singing of our national anthem, accompanied by the Windsor Symphony Community Orchestra, and for a poetry reading from Poet Laureate Peter Hrastovec before proceeding through Dieppe Gardens and up towards the Vision Corridor.

Then, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Vision Corridor alongside the Chimczuk Museum and Art Windsor-Essex (401 Riverside Drive West), Mayor Dilkens will welcome the community to the annual birthday party, which will include free birthday hotdogs and cupcakes, while supplies last.

The ShowMobile stage show will be hosted by Emcees Matt Rutherford from Virgin Radio, and Chris Byrne from Pure Country 89. The stage show will include performances from Theresa Sims, Indigenous Storyteller for the City of Windsor; Multicultural Community Storyteller Teajai Travis; Poet Laureate Peter Hrastovec; music from Leave Those Kids Alone band; and dance performances from Opanak Serbian Folklore Ensemble, Filipino Salin Lahi Dance group, and Yasiyun Qipao Group. The surrounding festival site will include displays, info booths and activations from Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, Ted Paints Faces, Evermore Princess Parties, Party Putt Mini Putt, Red Line Inflatables, AM800 CKLW, City of Windsor Active Transportation, Youcan the Toucan mascot, Dads Matter, ICNA Sisters, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, Windsor Express, and the Windsor Public Library. Food and beverages will be available through Optimist Club Riverside, Tim Hortons, Sweet Revenge Bake Shop, and Big Daddy’s BBQ.

These festivities are brought to you by the City of Windsor and are made possible – in part – through the sponsorship and partnership of many businesses and community organizations, including WFCU Credit Union, Atura Power, University of Windsor Alumni Association, Caesars Windsor Cares, Tim Hortons, Zehrs Markets, AM800 CKLW, Cogeco/YourTV, Museum Windsor, Art Windsor-Essex (AWE), Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union, Optimist Club of Riverside, and the CMC Club.

Chimczuk Museum and Art Windsor Essex

401 Riverside Drive West

Sunday, June 11, 2023. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free Admission.

In addition to its permanent exhibitions, children's gallery and learning space, and a gift shop packed with locally-made goods, the Chimczuk Museum will offer the temporary exhibitions 'Windsor: Cycling City,' 'A Two-Nation Vacation: Memories of the International Freedom Festival,' 'Unique Ukraine: Artifacts of Distinction,' 'The Last Cast: Inside the Ford Foundry,' and the new 'Jubilee Exhibition on the 550th Anniversary of the Birth of Nicolaus Copernicus.' Meanwhile, current exhibitions from Art Windsor-Essex (AWE) include 'The Water Library,' 'BioCurious,' 'Jon Sasaki: Aura,' 'Flowing Forces,' and more.

For a complete, up-to-date description of the events and a list of all corresponding activities, as available, please visit the City of Windsor Birthday page.

Everyone is invited to join in this full weekend of exciting community celebrations and encouraged to take photos to capture the special moments and share with us online using hashtags #Windsor131, #HappyBDayWindsor, #DiscoverYQG and #CityWindsor.