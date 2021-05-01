WINDSOR, ONT. -- Friday around 3 p.m., Lasalle police officers were requested to assist paramedics at a residence regarding a medical call involving injuries allegedly made from a knife.

Officers discovered a fight had taken place between two brothers, both in their 30's who live at the same address.

As the situation escalated, the brothers used knives against one another.

The victim, who sustained three knife wounds - on the neck, bicep, and hand, was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The non-injured brother was arrested without incident and was charged with aggravated assault.