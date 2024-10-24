WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Families invited to get spooky at final Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

    Source: FamVeld/iStock via Getty Images Plus. Source: FamVeld/iStock via Getty Images Plus.
    Share

    Families are invited to the final Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market of the season, busting out their best Halloween costumes.

    “We’re thrilled to see our local families enjoy the market in such a festive way,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA).

    “Halloween is a time for community and what better place to celebrate than at the heart of Windsor’s downtown?”

    Kids are able to enjoy trick-or-treating as they go from vendor to vendor. Vendors are also invited to dress up themselves and decorate their stalls with spooky décor.

    “We’re wrapping up out October markets with a bang,” said Steve Green, manager of the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market.

    “Our vendors are excited to participate and bring some Halloween magic to the market. It’s a great way to end the season and celebrate with the community.

    The final market takes place on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pelissier Street and Malden Lane. Live music will also take place at 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

    This marks the last of the Farmers’ Markets, however the DWBIA said to look forward to a Holiday Market coming in December. Details on that will be released soon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school: police

    Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News