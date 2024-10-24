Families invited to get spooky at final Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Families are invited to the final Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market of the season, busting out their best Halloween costumes.

“We’re thrilled to see our local families enjoy the market in such a festive way,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA).

“Halloween is a time for community and what better place to celebrate than at the heart of Windsor’s downtown?”

Kids are able to enjoy trick-or-treating as they go from vendor to vendor. Vendors are also invited to dress up themselves and decorate their stalls with spooky décor.

“We’re wrapping up out October markets with a bang,” said Steve Green, manager of the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market.

“Our vendors are excited to participate and bring some Halloween magic to the market. It’s a great way to end the season and celebrate with the community.

The final market takes place on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pelissier Street and Malden Lane. Live music will also take place at 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

This marks the last of the Farmers’ Markets, however the DWBIA said to look forward to a Holiday Market coming in December. Details on that will be released soon.