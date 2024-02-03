'Families building bonds': Knobby's Kids enjoys record enrollment

Knobby's Kids, a free hockey and skating program, joined up with the Windsor Spitfires for a free skate Saturday afternoon at the WFCU Centre.

“The Spitfires can skate with them and have a good time for an hour. It means so much to the kids but it means a lot to us,” said Nick Welsh, the team’s media coordinator.

Knobby’s Kids has offered kids between the ages of five and 14 an opportunity to be on the ice at no cost since 2006.

“We'll outfit you with equipment. We'll get you on that ice and yeah, it's been very good for us this year,” said organizer Marty Kerrester.

Enrollment to the program dropped to 80 in the first year after the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since rebounded to a record high 159 skaters.

“Parents want the kids to get out and do stuff because they were locked up for so long,” Kerrester said.

Amber Hamelin’s two boys are very active in sports but are newer to hockey.

“For both my boys they've never done skating before so this was a first time for them,” said Hamelin, who feels the organization is more than teaching kids how to skate and play. “It was also about the families building the bonds and then ensuring that the kids have a great lesson.”

Knobby's Kids is based out of Lansperry Park every Saturday morning, beginning at 8 a.m. for three hours.

With more kids on the ice, organizers have changed the way they use their time.

“This year we had to do an 8 [a.m.] to 9 [a.m.] hour for just kids learning how to skate, that want to learn how to skate. We've never had that before. It was all for hockey players,” Kerrester said.

With newcomers descending on the city for work opportunities, the organization embraces the chance to teach more kids about Canada’s national sport and how to play.

“If it goes to 200 [kids], yeah we'll have to look at getting another hour of ice time and get the kids out there,” Kerrester said.