LaSalle police asking for help finding a suspect wanted for passing counterfeit cash at the Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall.

The fake US$100 bills were reportedly seen at the outlet mall on Feb. 11.

LaSalle police say it is the same suspect that Windsor police are looking for related to fake $100 bills circulating in east Windsor.

Surveillance video shows a man purchasing items at the Bulk Barn on Tecumseh Road East.

Purchases were also made at the nearby Walmart and the Bentley store inside Tecumseh Mall.

The suspect is described as an Arabic man, in his late twenties to early thirties, between 5'-7" and 5'-10" with a medium build and beard. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Police are warning people to be careful when accepting cash.

Helpful hints on how to detect counterfeit bills are also available online at: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention/

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaSalle police at 519-969-5210 or Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.