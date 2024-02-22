Event held to help starved employers
Omar Pache has been in Windsor for a couple of months and is eager to get to work and make a life for himself in Canada.
“I want to work,” the native of the Dominican Republic said while attending a skilled trades apprenticeship day held by Unifor Local 195.
“I wanna do something over here and I come and I try to speak with everybody and I cross my finger. Maybe I have the training and maybe I work faster too.”
A couple hundred people attended each of the sessions, this morning and this afternoon, at Unifor’s Action Centre on Somme.
Many of the exhibitors shared information trying attract people to industries starving for talent.
“We have an aging workforce and we thought this is a very good opportunity to invite our members who lost their job and the community to have the exposure,” said Unifor Local 195 president Emile Nabbout.
Taylor Pruin showed up to encourage others to get into the trades.
“I've got a career that's already set up,” said the grade 12 L’Essor student. “I've started even before I've even graduated high school so it's a good opportunity.”
The opportunities are abundant in many fields.
“There's a huge shortage of cooks right now,” said Melody Nowack, literacy supervisor at the UHC Hub of Opportunities who pointed out the culinary shortage is in large part a result of the pandemic.
She says employers are asking about pre-apprenticeship students and expects the same after their next student intake in April.
“We're expecting to have the same thing we've had for the past several years. Having more placements than we do participants.” Nowak said.
Nick Hayes, apprentice manager at St. Clair College, is taking calls from industry as well.
“I need the youth to come in. We need those high school students. We need those adults looking to change careers,” Hayes said.
According to Workforce Windsor-Essex, as of Thursday, there are over 2200 active jobs or which 415 fall under the trades category.
“There's so many opportunities right now,” Hayes emphasized. “Machine trades. Construction trades. Culinary trades. Service trades. Everybody's crying for workers now.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. achieves first moon landing in half-century with private spacecraft
A spacecraft built and flown by Texas-based company landed near the south pole of the moon on Thursday, the first U.S. touchdown on the lunar surface in more than half a century and the first ever achieved entirely by the private sector.
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
Claws come out for federal minister who shared picture of lobster lunch in Asia
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
Sex trafficking survivor shares her story of abuse with the hope of saving a life
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
Vice to lay off hundreds of staffers, stop publishing content on its website
Vice Media will stop publishing content on its website and lay off several hundred staffers, CEO Bruce Dixon announced Thursday in a memo to staff.
B.C. will implement a new 20% 'flipping tax' on homes: What you need to know
Premier David Eby has been clear that speculators are in his crosshairs, and with the 2024 budget his government has announced details of a new 'BC Home Flipping Tax.'
Alberta town voting today on bylaw banning Pride crosswalks
Westlock residents are voting Thursday on a bylaw that would prohibit rainbow crosswalks, a common symbol of support for the LGBTQ2S+ community, and restrict the town to flying only government flags.
Doctor with hundreds of patients puts off retirement, concerned about who will care for them
A Canadian family doctor originally planned to retire at age 72. He's putting it off because he hasn't been able to find any physicians willing to take over his practice.
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
-
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
-
App saves 65,000 meals from being thrown out in Waterloo Region
An app that aims to reduce waste from restaurants and grocery stores, while helping shoppers save money, is gaining traction across Waterloo Region.
London
-
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
-
Gas line break closes section of street in south London, Ont.
A gas leak filled a south London home with gas, forcing the evacuation of neighbouring homes.
-
'It’s a dream for them to come to Canada': Efforts underway to send bodies of international students home to Nepal
They came to Canada to pursue their dreams. Now their families have been left in agony.
Barrie
-
Police investigate shooting in Alliston
Police are investigating a shooting in New Tecumseth on Kidd Crescent on Thursday afternoon.
-
Man accused of killing his wife tells 911 dispatcher she 'left in a complete rage'
Michael Sedo returned to the witness stand in a Newmarket courtroom on Thursday for cross-examination from the defence in the case against his father, John Sedo, the Aurora, Ont. man accused of killing his wife, Helen, who disappeared in July 2020.
-
279 charges laid in Ontario's largest illegal weapons bust
Sixteen individuals face charges after the most significant weapons bust in the province's history, with officers seizing illegal handguns, assault rifles and drugs with an estimated street value of $3.25 million.
Northern Ontario
-
Those near Timmins homeless shelter say it’s causing fear, insecurity
As an independent review of the Living Space homeless shelter in Timmins comes to a close, some residents and business owners say not enough attention has been paid to the impacts of some of its clients are having on the surrounding area.
-
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
-
Senior northern Ont. police sergeant pleads guilty to pointing gun at rookie cops
A 67-year-old detective staff sergeant with the Anishinabek Police Service in northern Ontario has pleaded guilty to pointing his service pistol at colleagues and using a gun in a careless manner.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau mayor resigns, citing 'hostile' political climate
France Bélisle announced Thursday morning she is resigning as mayor of Gatineau, Que., effective immediately.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in multiple store thefts in Kanata
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in the commercial thefts in Kanata.
-
Warmer weather means hot savings for winter clothes at Ottawa stores
Thursday marked another warmer than average winter day in Ottawa, making it feel like it's time to put away that winter gear – or it might be the perfect time to buy some.
Toronto
-
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
-
Dozens charged after November street race in which participants blocked traffic on Hwy. 427, police say
Police have arrested and charged 31 people after hundreds of drivers gathered in Peel Region to allegedly race their vehicles over a two-day period.
-
Former Toronto area cop begins 7.5 year jail sentence after Ontario's top court dismisses appeal
A Toronto area police officer has begun serving a more than seven-year jail sentence after Ontario's top court dismissed an appeal of his 2021 conviction on corruption charges earlier this week.
Montreal
-
'Very, very concerned': MUHC has lost 12 beds in cancer ward since November
One-third of the beds in the McGill University Health Centre's cancer ward has closed since last fall due to staff shortages, which is raising concerns on what effects this might have on patients, CTV News has learned.
-
Pro-Palestinian protestors block entrance to McGill Bronfman building
Pro-Palestinian protestors blocked the entrances of McGill University's Bronfman building Thursday morning, calling on McGill's Desautels Faculty of Management to divest from interests in Israel.
-
Gatineau mayor resigns, citing 'hostile' political climate
France Bélisle announced Thursday morning she is resigning as mayor of Gatineau, Que., effective immediately.
Atlantic
-
Weather statements issued ahead of Friday rain and wind
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for much of Nova Scotia from Friday evening to Saturday evening.
-
Claws come out for federal minister who shared picture of lobster lunch in Asia
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
-
N.S. Community Services minister steps down, Liberal crosses floor to take his place
Trevor Boudreau, minister of Community Services and L’Nu Affairs, is stepping down “due to personal and health reasons,” according to a news release from the Nova Scotia premier’s office.
Winnipeg
-
Second pump installed as Winnipeg crews work to stop sewage leak
The city is one step closer to stopping millions of litres of untreated sewage from spilling into the Red River.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after teen found dead in downtown apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects, after a teenager was found dead in a downtown apartment complex earlier this month.
-
What $1 million can buy you in Winnipeg's housing market
If you’re in the market for a house in the $1 million range, Winnipeg is one of the cities in Canada where you will get more bang for your buck.
Calgary
-
AHS cancels postings for management, non-clinical positions until end of March: memo
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Alberta gov't halting spending to address needs due to population growth not 'brightest idea': critics
The Alberta government is facing criticism the day after the premier suggested in a televised address its upcoming budget will follow austerity measures.
-
Low snowfall causing ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ for southern Alberta ski shops, hills
While the mild weather is enjoyed by many during the winter, it's negatively impacting the bottom line for others who depend on the snow.
Edmonton
-
Autopsy inconclusive in death of security guard killed in parkade fight
Police say more testing is required to determine what killed a security guard who died after a fight at a downtown parkade earlier this week.
-
AHS cancels postings for management, non-clinical positions until end of March: memo
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Alberta gov't halting spending to address needs due to population growth not 'brightest idea': critics
The Alberta government is facing criticism the day after the premier suggested in a televised address its upcoming budget will follow austerity measures.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING BC NDP delivers election budget with rebates, billions in new infrastructure
British Columbia’s majority NDP government delivered its 2024 budget on Thursday, forecasting a deficit in order to maintain services and promised infrastructure spending, while promising rebates and other goodies during an election year.
-
Surrey man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing wife to death in 2022
A Surrey, B.C., man who stabbed his wife to death in 2022 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.
-
B.C. government takes credit for decline in Vancouver's stranger attacks in throne speech
A 75 per cent decrease in stranger attacks in Vancouver was touted as a sign that the B.C. NDP's "actions are working" by the premier following this week's speech from the throne. But that decline was already well and steadily underway long before the province stepped in.