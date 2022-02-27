Even in water-rich Michigan, no guarantee of enough for all

Lake Michigan shoreline in Ottawa County, Mich., is shown on Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher) Lake Michigan shoreline in Ottawa County, Mich., is shown on Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Explainer: How is the Russia-Ukraine war linked to religion?

Ukraine's tangled political history with Russia has its counterpart in the religious landscape, with Ukraine's majority Orthodox Christian population divided between an independent-minded group based in Kyiv and another loyal to its patriarch in Moscow.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver