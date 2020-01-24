WINDSOR -- The local union leader representing public elementary teachers says she sees no reason why report cards can't be distributed at the normal time.

Andelina Cecchin of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario says teachers have completed the marks and submitted grades to school principals.

She says it's the responsibility of the principals – not her members – to release the information and says the teacher's work to rule has nothing to do with why report cards won't be sent out.

The board says cards for pupils from Kindergarten to Grade 8 won't be sent out because of on-going contract negotiations and the legal strike action by ETFO.

“It is our expectation that communication with parents/guardians is on-going throughout the year,” the board said in a statement.

The board encourages parents to contact their child’s teacher if they have questions regarding academic achievement or well-being.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board will be sending home report cards; both elementary and secondary.

The WECDSB says letter grades and/or percentages will be included with no comments. A cover letter will be inserted in all elementary report card envelopes so parents are aware that their child’s report cards may look different.

ETFO President Sam Hammond has said the main issues in bargaining include classroom size, resources for students with special needs, and protection of full-day kindergarten.

-With a file from The Canadian Press.