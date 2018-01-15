

CTV Windsor





A 27-year-old Essex woman is facing impaired driving charges after a minivan hit a house.

Essex County OPP responded to the single-vehicle crash on Jan. 10 at about 11:30 p.m.

Officers found a blue minivan had left the roadway and struck a house in the 200 block of Brien Avenue West.

Upon investigation, police say the lone female driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Olivia Tremblay, 27, of Essex, will appear in a Windsor court on Feb. 8 charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle in excess of 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

Her driver's licence has been suspended and her vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.