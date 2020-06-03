WINDSOR, ONT. -- Some paramedics from Windsor and Essex County are riding their bicycles in memory of colleagues who've lost their lives.

Keeping in small groups the paramedics toured to different ambulance stations.

The bike tour is a way to raise money to help build a monument in Ottawa, which will recognize fallen paramedics and the importance of mental wellness.

A memorial bell for all fallen paramedics was brought along for the trek.

It was ferried to Pelee Island yesterday to honour Russ Ransome, who was killed in a plane crash in June, 1989 while transporting a patient off the island.

The bell will be carried to Chatham-Kent EMS on Thursday and from there continue its journey across the province.