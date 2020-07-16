WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Essex has launched a new business directory intended to help local businesses communicate how their operations have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The directory, which will offer free listings to Essex businesses, was developed in partnership with The Essex Free Press and The Harrow News.

“The Town of Essex is lucky to have not one, but two, local newspapers that are dedicated to serving our community,” said Essex Mayor Larry Snively. “This partnership reflects council’s desire to support these newspapers and ensure businesses get the word out to residents who may not have access to a computer or the Internet.”

Earlier this year, Town Council sent a letter to Andrew MacCleod, president of the PostMedia Network, urging the company to reconsider its recent decision to stop publishing a number of local weekly newspapers.

The free business directory will be published in the first issues of The Essex Free Press and Harrow News in August.

The directory is also tentatively scheduled to run in the September and October issues.

Local business owners can submit their listing to the directory online at or by printable form. Submissions must be made by July 29 at noon.