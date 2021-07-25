WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex MPP Taras Natyshak wants the province to deny a proposal for a new long term care facility in his riding.

In a letter he penned to the Minister of Seniors and Long Term Care, Natyshak told Rod Phillips that building a new facility in Lakeshore will close an ageing facility in Tilbury and hurt that community.

The owner has applied to put up a building that could be home to 150 residents, forcing the 75 residents in Tilbury to relocate.

“Non-profit care, municipality owned and run care has always done better on every scale in terms of supporting those residents,” Natyshak said. “That’s what we would like to see as a solution for Tilbury and that’s what my letter said to the ministry. That we need to find a permanent solution to support the community.”

Natyshak wants the government to revisit the issue to ensure there is a footprint for those in Tilbury.