UWindsor lands amongst top research universities in Canada

The University of Windsor has been named one of the top research universities in Canada, according to a list by Research Infosource Inc.

Windsor was placed in first for garnering the biggest percentage of total research funding from international governments.

In research related to artificial intelligence (AI), UWindsor ranked second in Canada.

“This ranking speaks to the bold and impactful contributions our researchers make at the international stage,” said Shanthi Johnson, UWindsor’s vice president of research and innovation.

“Our commitment to emerging technologies makes UWindsor a leader in AI research, contributing to our nation’s global reputation and competitiveness.”

The university also ranked fourth in the country for the total amount of funding brought in from international governments, sixth for percentage of its research income coming from not-for-profit organizations, and seventh in the percentage of its research income coming from corporations.

