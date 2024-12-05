WINDSOR
Windsor

    • UWindsor lands amongst top research universities in Canada

    UWindsor shines as a top research university in Canada, ranking No. 1 for international government research funding and No. 2 for AI research publications, reflecting its bold global impact and leadership in emerging technologies. (Photo by University of Windsor). UWindsor shines as a top research university in Canada, ranking No. 1 for international government research funding and No. 2 for AI research publications, reflecting its bold global impact and leadership in emerging technologies. (Photo by University of Windsor).
    Share

    The University of Windsor has been named one of the top research universities in Canada, according to a list by Research Infosource Inc.

    Windsor was placed in first for garnering the biggest percentage of total research funding from international governments.

    In research related to artificial intelligence (AI), UWindsor ranked second in Canada.

    “This ranking speaks to the bold and impactful contributions our researchers make at the international stage,” said Shanthi Johnson, UWindsor’s vice president of research and innovation.

    “Our commitment to emerging technologies makes UWindsor a leader in AI research, contributing to our nation’s global reputation and competitiveness.”

    The university also ranked fourth in the country for the total amount of funding brought in from international governments, sixth for percentage of its research income coming from not-for-profit organizations, and seventh in the percentage of its research income coming from corporations.

    To view the entire list, click here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News