Essex County OPP have released the name of a 25-year-old man who died after a rollover crash in Lakeshore.

Police say Chad Harb, 25, of Essex, died when his vehicle left County Road 8, rolled over and came to rest in a field.

Investigation has identified another vehicle that was indirectly involved in the collision.

Officers say the driver of this vehicle and other witnesses has been interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

The intersection of County Road 8 and County Road 31 was closed until 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 10 as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators conducted their investigation.