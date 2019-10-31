WINDSOR - An Essex man has been found not guilty in relation to a January 2017 home invasion.

The family of 33-year-old Joshua Erdodi left Superior Court in tears, relieved with Justice Pamela Hebner's judgment.

Defence lawyer Maria Carroccia tells CTV News she and her client are relieved he has been acquitted.

“An individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” says Carroccia. “She found she didn't believe those witnesses, then that was the end of the crown case.”

Erdodi had been facing charges of robbery with a weapon, break and enter and assault with a weapon after two masked men allegedly forced their way into a trailer on Steven Court in Essex.

Hebner told the court she questioned the credibility and reliability of two witnesses who identified one of the suspects as Erdodi.