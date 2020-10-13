Advertisement
Leamington man faces 19 charges after property crime investigations
Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020 7:28AM EDT
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have charged a 37-year-old man at a business in Leamington after numerous property crime investigations.
Police made an arrest at a business on Erie Street South on Oct. 9.
The Leamington man is facing 19 charges involving the following offences:
- Theft of a credit card (2 counts)
- Possession of a credit card (2 counts)
- Use of a credit card (6 counts)
- Fail to comply with probation (1 count)
- Trespass at night (4 counts)
- Theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle (2 counts)
- Break and enter a dwelling house - commit indictable offence (1 count)
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (1 count)
The accused was held in custody and was to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a future date.