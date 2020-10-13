WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have charged a 37-year-old man at a business in Leamington after numerous property crime investigations.

Police made an arrest at a business on Erie Street South on Oct. 9.

The Leamington man is facing 19 charges involving the following offences:

Theft of a credit card (2 counts)

Possession of a credit card (2 counts)

Use of a credit card (6 counts)

Fail to comply with probation (1 count)

Trespass at night (4 counts)

Theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle (2 counts)

Break and enter a dwelling house - commit indictable offence (1 count)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (1 count)

The accused was held in custody and was to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a future date.