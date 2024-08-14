WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Essex County road closure on Wednesday

    County Road 23 will be closed between County Road 20 and County Road 50 on Wednesday, Aug. 14. (Source: Google) County Road 23 will be closed between County Road 20 and County Road 50 on Wednesday, Aug. 14. (Source: Google)
    Emergency culvert replacement means a road closure in Essex County on Wednesday.

    From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., County Road 23/ Arner Townline will be closed between County Road 20 and County Road 50 between Harrow and Kingsville.

    According to Essex County, detours are posted and drivers are thanked in advance for their cooperation and patience.

