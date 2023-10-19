Windsor

    • Essex County recommended to prioritize road expansion due to new developments

    Essex County may need to consider revising its plans for road expansion to keep up with traffic demands for new developments and a growing population, according to a report brought to council.

    The County of Essex received the report at its regular meeting Wednesday night. The report outlines new developments such as the electric vehicle battery plant and the new acute care hospital planned for South Windsor, along with a growing population as reasons to consider spending more on road expansion — or be prepared for increased congestion.

    According to the report, the county has annually set aside funds for road expansion to avoid sudden increases in property taxes. Since 2020, it had set aside nearly $18 million a year.

    The report is now recommending the county sets aside $20 million to $50 million annually to meet current demand, unless other funding sources can be found.

    In addition to the enhancement of County Road 42 that is already underway, the report says other projects that must be completed in the next three years are:

    • The creation of a roundabout at County Road 46 and Rochester Townline
    • The expansion of County Road 22 from I.C. Roy Drive to Belle River

    The following projects “urgently need” to be completed in the next fie years are:

    • A grade separated interchange at the intersection of County Road 19 (Manning Road) and County Road 22 (E.C. Row Expressway)
    • The enhancement of County Road 19 (Manning Road) at the County Road 22 (E.C. Row Expressway) intersection and extending to Jamsyl Drive
    • The widening of County Road 19 (Manning Road) to four lanes from Jamsyl Drive to County Road 42
    • The extension of Lauzon Parkway from Highway 401 to Highway 3 

