Essex County recommended to prioritize road expansion due to new developments

Essex County may need to consider revising its plans for road expansion to keep up with traffic demands for new developments and a growing population, according to a report brought to council.

The County of Essex received the report at its regular meeting Wednesday night. The report outlines new developments such as the electric vehicle battery plant and the new acute care hospital planned for South Windsor, along with a growing population as reasons to consider spending more on road expansion — or be prepared for increased congestion.

According to the report, the county has annually set aside funds for road expansion to avoid sudden increases in property taxes. Since 2020, it had set aside nearly $18 million a year.

The report is now recommending the county sets aside $20 million to $50 million annually to meet current demand, unless other funding sources can be found.

In addition to the enhancement of County Road 42 that is already underway, the report says other projects that must be completed in the next three years are:

The creation of a roundabout at County Road 46 and Rochester Townline

The expansion of County Road 22 from I.C. Roy Drive to Belle River

The following projects “urgently need” to be completed in the next fie years are: