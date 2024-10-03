WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Essex County OPP searching for missing 46-year-old woman

    Marilyn. (Source: OPP Communications WR/X) Marilyn. (Source: OPP Communications WR/X)
    The Essex County OPP are looking for a missing 46-year-old woman.

    Marilyn was potentially last in the Windsor area on Wednesday.

    She is described as a 5 feet 5 inches tall woman, with a medium build and has brown hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

