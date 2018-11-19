

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





Instead of expected fireworks, there was conciliation at the final meet of Essex council.

Mayor Ron McDermott and councilor Randy Voakes appear to have patched up a fractured relationship at Monday night’s meeting.

“Thank you for your service to the Town. I wish you the best in your future endeavours,” said McDermott in giving his goodbye to the outgoing councillor.

The pair shook hands and shared brief hug as McDermott presented the Voakes with a donation of $250 to the Arthritis Society in the name of Voakes’ late daughter Priscilla Campbell, who died suddenly in August 2014.

“With this hand shake, I bury all evil with this,” said Voakes .

The controversial councillor was ejected from the previous meeting of council and said, “Wait until the 19th” as he was escorted out by police.

In speaking with CTV News, Voakes says he never meant anything malicious by the statement and is happy to “bury the hatchet” with the mayor.

“You know, you go into the corner, you come out swinging, you hope for the best and you bury the hatchet,” said Voakes. “You can’t carry a grudge forever, nor do I want to.”

McDermott seems to agree.

“And as far as I’m concerned it is. Like, you’ll never hear anything bad from me. Like when I say something, I’ll shake your hand. That’s my word — my hand.”

The meeting was also the final meeting for McDermott, who did not run for re-election. A retirement party was held following the council meeting at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

Also ending his time on council was Ron Rogers who was recognized by the mayor for his work in filling in for Bill Caixeiro, who resigned from council earlier in the term.

The new council is set to be sworn in on December 3.