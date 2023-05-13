Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment receives honour

Saturday marked an historic day in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent for the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment.

His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent was in town to present the regiment with its new colours and flag.

The regiment’s colonel-in-chief took part in the Trooping of the Colours parade and will attend a special church service in Chatham Sunday morning, where the old colours will be officially laid up with other retired colours.

A parade to the cenotaph and old armouries will follow.

Officials said this is a once in a lifetime event to witness.

The new colours include three new battle honours including three for the War of 1812 and Afghanistan.