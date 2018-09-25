

A strong wind warning from Environment Canada has prompted conservation authorities in Essex Region and Lower Thames Valley to issue a watershed condition safety bulletin.

Forecasts are calling for sustained winds between 35 to 45 km/h from the south and southeast with wind gusting up to 70 km/h – which could bring waves as high as two meters crashing to the shoreline.

Officials with the LTVCA and ERCA believe the conditions could cause break wall damage and localized flooding.

The area most affected is the Leamington shoreline from Wheatley Harbour to the tip of Point Pelee.

The north and east shores of Pelee Island could also be impacted.

Tim Byrne of ERCA says People should take extra caution and avoid the shoreline areas.

“Heavy rainfall in conjunction with wave spray and overtopping could exacerbate standing water conditions in low lying areas near the shorelines of the Region,” Byrne said.