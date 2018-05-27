

The heat is on!

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southern Ontario.

Starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to reach the low 30s.

“These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat,” Environment Canada said in its statement.

In southwestern Ontartio, the alerts cover London-Middlesex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, Windsor-Essex, Oxford, Elgin, Huron and Perth Counties.

People are being advised to drink lots of cool liquids to stay hydrated, to dress appropriately for the weather and to try and stay in cool places for at least several hours of the day.