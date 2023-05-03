Entertainment line-up announced for LaSalle Strawberry Festival

With just one month to go until LaSalle’s summer kick-off event organizers of the Strawberry Festival have announced the entertainment for the four-day festival.

The festival takes place from Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11 at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex, and will feature a parade, carnival, fireworks, and food — including plenty of fresh, local strawberries.

Headliners for the festival this year include Higgi County Music and LaSalle’s Autumn Kings.

“In 2015, Autumn Kings made their debut at this very festival,” said Mayor Crystal Meloche. “We are proud of their success and feel fortunate to welcome them back to their hometown stage!”

The group plays a mix of rock and pop music and have garnered the support of fans across Canada and abroad since releasing their self-titled album in 2015.

Higgi Country Music is a local professional country music act who are known to perform popular hits from artists such as Keith Urban, Luke Combs, and Johnny Cash among others.

Also joining the musical line-up this year are Carson Janik, the iFlip Trampoline Show, Rock of Ages, Stereobabe, Dria James Band, the Mojo Wailers and more.

A full schedule of events is available on the Strawberry Festival website.