WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Ensuring Windsor-Essex kids keep warm this winter

    The UHC Hub of Opportunities started the distribution process for its Coats for Kids campaign in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) The UHC Hub of Opportunities started the distribution process for its Coats for Kids campaign in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)

    The UHC Hub of Opportunities has started the distribution process for the Coats for Kids campaign.

    Coats are collected during the months of September and October to allow for cleaning before distribution.

    Coats range from infant to adult sizes, and there’s still time to donate for anyone interested.

    There are distribution sites located throughout Windsor-Essex County.

    Organizer Heidi Benson says the families are thrilled to have some help during the cold winter months.

