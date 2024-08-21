End of the road for Windsor's Safepoint Consumption Site

It's the end of the road for Windsor's Safepoint consumption and treatment services site.

The province has announced a new path meant to address the opioid crisis.

It's a major shift from the province as it plans to phase out the use of supervised safe supply sites — meant to address the fallout of the opioid crisis.

At the annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference in Ottawa, Deputy Dremier Sylvia Jones laid out a new plan for sites like Windsor’s safepoint.

“We have a system that has not worked. We are seeing more issues in our neighbourhood, in our municipalities, in our communities ... It is getting worse, not better,” said Jones

In a media availability with reporters, Jones said by March of next year, the province wants to see communities stop offering consumption and treatment service sites.

In Jones' comments, she not only raised public safety concerns but also doubts about the efficacy of the harm reduction approach.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens responded to the news, calling it a real game changer.

“This major investment will truly support people to get their lives back on track through needed treatment and recovery, while ensuring that neighborhoods in Windsor and across Ontario remain safe,” said Dilkens.

Communities will have until the end of October to apply for one of 19 new treatment hubs.

The following statement was issued by Dr. Ken Blanchette, CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Wednesday:

“This morning, we received a formal letter from the Ministry of Health which confirmed yesterday’s provincial announcement regarding existing and pending Consumption and Treatment Services sites. Specifically, the letter indicated that the application from our agency had been declined.

While the operations at SafePoint were paused after eight months, in this time the site received over 1200 visits from 249 individuals and saved five lives through reversals of overdoses on site. In addition, the site provided first aid, primary care services, drug testing, social services, and made 237 referrals for mental health and addictions treatment. The site's true impact, however, can best be described through the stories shared by those who accessed services, such as those who were able to reconnect with family or obtain employment and housing as a result of the support they received at SafePoint.

As has been our central priority since this journey began with our partners in 2018, we plan to continue to work collaboratively and engage our community in terms of next steps. While this announcement is disappointing to us, we have begun exploring what opportunities may be in place for the site and will be reaching out to our partnering agencies to determine the best path forward for our community.”