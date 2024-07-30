Emancipation Jubilee celebrations kick off this week in the community

Emancipation Jubilee celebrations will kick-off on Thursday – and continue through the holiday weekend.

On that date - August 1st, 1834 – the British colonies (including what was pre-Confederation Canada) abolished slavery and liberated African slaves.

In that vein, the Amherstburg Freedom Museum is hosting their Emancipation Dinner and jazz-themed live music and dance at the Hellenic Centre on Walker Road in Windsor, on Friday, August 2nd. Tickets are still available.

Mary-Katherine Whelan is a curator and administrator at the Amherstburg Freedom Museum. Whelan is expecting an enthusiastic turnout for the event Friday evening.

"So, we do have tickets still available - they are seventy-five dollars and you can purchase them online at our website,” said Whelan.

“It's a big year and we're sort of kicking off things for Emancipation celebrations.”

In addition, on Saturday, The Black Council of Windsor-Essex is hosting a youth talent show.

There is also a pancake breakfast and service on Sunday, at Sandwich First Baptist Church.

These events and others this week highlight and celebrate Black Canadian and African heritage, culture and contributions in our society.