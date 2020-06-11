WINDSOR, ONT. -- As the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on businesses, the Government of Canada has invested $12.2 million to help Southwestern Ontario businesses go digital.

The federal and provincial governments announced Thursday a $57-million investment to support businesses across Ontario through the Toronto-based Digital Main Street platform. The platform is expanding its ShopHERE program across the country to build more online stores.

“A digital presence brings businesses enormous opportunities for growth, innovation and job creation,” Sabrina DeMarco, Executive Director, WindsorEssex Small Business Centre, a department of the WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation said in a news release. “To help support our local small businesses, Windsor-Essex joins the ShopHERE program with a goal of getting at least 500 local businesses to participate in the digital economy.”

The investment includes $12.2 million from the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario to support retail, hospital and service businesses in the area establish an online presence.

Through the Digital Main Street platform a new Future Proofing Main Street program has been developed. The partnership brought together Southwestern Ontario Regional Innovation Centres including WEtech Alliance to deliver the program which will focus on business acceleration, technology, marketing and economic development.

“We look forward to working with our regional and provincial partners to assist businesses in implementing an advanced digital transformation plan, connecting local students with networking, mentoring and specialized training, and connecting local experts with new business opportunities,” WEtech Alliance CEO Yvonne Pilon said.

The hub said it would be working with community partners including small business centres, business improvement associations, economic development organizations and chambers of commerce, to support the delivery of the advanced level of support.

“Essex County businesses and entrepreneurs are the backbone of our local economy. Every dollar spent locally generates three more for our regional economy,” said Essex County Warden and Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara. “We need to ensure area businesses have the tools and training they need to be successful and the ShopHERE program gives them a competitive edge in this changing economic landscape.”