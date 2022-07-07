Elected officials in Lakeshore 'make a splash' opening new park amenities
Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain and fellow councillors were left soaking, but in good spirits, after being the first users of the splash pad bucket at River Ridge Park on Oakwood Avenue.
“With schools out, it’s a great time to reveal the new and improved River Ridge Park,” said Bain.
The park is located between Lakeshore Discovery Public School and St. Anne Catholic Secondary School.
New amenities at the park include a splash pad, washroom and change room facilities, shade structures, exercise equipment, new lighting, parking area, pickle ball courts, and landscaping with a construction cost of $2.4 million.
Bain with council members officially cut the ribbon Thursday morning.
“This park is the perfect addition to a growing area. It will serve as a gathering place for community members of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and cool off at the splash pad,” added Bain
As well, the park is designed to offer accessible amenities for all ages, including a walking trail with exercise equipment for adults.
The trail located next to a multi-use trail, which provides pedestrian-friendly access to the park as well as connectivity with the regional trail system and Lakeshore’s other parks.
