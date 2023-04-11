Efforts continue to help find 7-year-old girl a stem cell donor

Seven-year-old Zoe Dudzianiec has undergone over 200 blood transfusions in her short life, as she fights a rare and incurable disorder. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Seven-year-old Zoe Dudzianiec has undergone over 200 blood transfusions in her short life, as she fights a rare and incurable disorder. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

