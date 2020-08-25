WINDSOR, ONT. -- Over $40,000 was raised for Easter Seals in its first ever virtual camp challenge.

Easter Seals Ontario (Windsor-Essex), in collaboration with its fellow regional offices throughout the province, delivered Camp to Camp, to raise funds for urgently needed accessibility and mobility equipment.

“Collectively, $40,600 was raised, which surpassed our campaign goal by $600 with more funds anticipated,” says provincial Easter Seals Camp to Camp Challenge organizer, Lauren Squizzato. “With the majority of our usual fundraising events in Ontario on hold due to COVID-19, this initiative generated awareness while raising dollars to help support the vital needs of the vulnerable children we serve throughout Windsor-Essex County and across the province.”

Camp to Camp challenged individuals to run, walk or roll 50 kilometres by August 23, while raising funds for Easter Seals kids.

The length of the trek on the MoveSpring app is symbolic of the distance between Easter Seals’ two fully-accessible camps that are unable to operate this summer due to COVID-19.

For Windsorite, Jeremy Renaud, it was an opportunity to go the distance around the region of Windsor-Essex County on his own unique One with the Earth Tour, powered by the generous donations of local Rotarians.

Renaud travelled 933.93 kilometres throughout the campaign, which ranked him first overall in the province. He also finished second overall in terms of fundraising close behind his work colleague in Toronto, though he surpassed his fundraising goal by 1089 per cent.

“I am extremely grateful for this unique opportunity to help kids with physical disabilities while challenging myself along the way,” says Renaud. “I was also excited to see the tremendous support of Rotarians regionally and other donors who came on board to help Easter Seals’ kids!”

Renaud joined regional ambassadors Alex Bondy and Brigid Kidd along with their families at Stop 26 for a fun kids’ trek along Ganatcho Trail this past Sunday to cap the tour.

“I couldn’t keep up with the kids, but we had lots of fun,” said Renaud.