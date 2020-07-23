WINDSOR, ONT. -- Easter Seals has kicked off its first-ever virtual fitness challenge in Windsor-Essex to raise funds for urgently needed accessibility and mobility equipment.

Communities are invited to participate in the “Camp to Camp” virtual trek from July 9 to Aug. 23.

“Easter Seals Ontario currently has $1.2 million in requests for essential equipment that we are unable to fulfill,” says Jeremy Renaud, development officer for Easter Seals Ontario. “With the majority of our usual fundraising events on hold due to COVID-19, we are looking to new online endeavours to help and support the increasing needs of the vulnerable children we serve.”

Camp to Camp is among the first of Easter Seals Ontario’s new online initiatives.

Individuals are challenged to run, walk or roll 50 kilometres by August 23 while raising funds for Easter Seals kids. The length of the trek on the MoveSpring app is symbolic of the distance between Easter Seals’ two fully-accessible camps that are unable to operate this summer due to COVID-19.

The Camp to Camp trek can be completed safely from any location.

“Camp to Camp is an opportunity to help vulnerable children in our community while staying active and adhering to social distancing guidelines,” adds Renaud. “With treatment centres and care services unavailable, access to essential equipment for kids with physical disabilities is more crucial than ever before. Now is the time to make your move in support of Easter Seals kids.”

Participants can register at EasterSeals.org/camp-to-camp and virtually track their progress however they are moving this summer via their smartphone or wearable fitness device.

Participants are also encouraged to share their progress and gain support from friends and family by posting on social media with hashtag #Camp2Camp and tagging @EasterSealsOn.

Originally established by Rotary Club members in Windsor in 1922, Easter Seals Ontario has been a champion of children and youth with physical disabilities from all ethnic and religious backgrounds for the past 98 years.

Funds generated support essential mobility and accessibility equipment, such as wheelchairs, walkers, ramps and lifts, for kids with physical disabilities, as well as opportunities for kids to experience fun, friendship and participation at fully accessible Easter Seals camps.