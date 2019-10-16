

TECUMSEH – Items from a Tecumseh meat shop have been added to an updated food recall warning due to E. coli concerns.

Certain products sold at Lakeside Meats at 12213 Riverside Dr. E are included on the updated list with over 20 companies in the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recall.

The recalled items are boneless beef brisket sold from Nov. 30, 2018 up to and including Dec. 7, 2018, and boneless beef tenderloin and beef rump roast sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 19.

The updated notice also includes cracked pepper beef sirloin from Walmart stores in Ontario.

Most of the items named in the recall, first issued Oct. 12, were sold in Ontario and include a few products sold for commercial and institutional use.

“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor,” the notice reads. “Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.”

The investigation is ongoing. The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

With files from CTVNews.ca.