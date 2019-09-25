E.C. Row Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
A tow truck removed the vehicles from the crash on E.C. Row in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:41AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:36AM EDT
A crash closed a section of the E.C. Row Expressway during the morning commute, but it has since reopened.
Police say that the westbound lanes of the Expressway were closed as a result of the crash between Central Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.
Several vehicles were involved in the collision.
No word yet on injuries.