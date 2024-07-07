Drone assists in locating break and enter suspect: Police

The Chatham-Kent (CK) Police Service was able to use technology to its advantage over the weekend.

On Saturday, surveillance camera footage at a business in CK showed a man on the property.

A report was made to police, who said upon their arrival, the suspect ran into a nearby corn field.

A perimeter was set up and the drone deployed, which located the suspect.

CK police said the man was on a release order to not be on the property, due to previous incidents.