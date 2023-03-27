Drizzle and clouds in Windsor-Essex to start the week

Temperatures will continue to jump up and down in Windsor-Essex this week.

Expect a range from 4 C to 15 C through Friday.

The average high for this time of year is about 9 C.

Monday: A few showers or periods of drizzle ending this morning then cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h. High 6.

Monday Night: Clearing. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Thursday: Sunny. High 8.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain. High 15.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.