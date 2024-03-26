Driving safety tips for solar eclipse: OPP

Essex County OPP are giving safety tips for drivers during the upcoming solar eclipse.

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Parts of Essex County are in the path of totality, when the moon passes between the sun and earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.

OPP encourage residents and tourists to make road safety a top priority when travelling to take part in planned solar eclipse events.

Drivers are reminded that sharing the road safely is particularly important when attending large gatherings that generate higher than normal traffic volumes.

Drivers planning to travel in areas staging large solar eclipse events are encouraged to check local community news/websites for advisories and other information relating to traffic management (i.e. detours, parking, etc.).

Other safety tips for drivers during the solar eclipse event include: