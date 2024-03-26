WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Driving safety tips for solar eclipse: OPP

    headlights, car, vehicle
    Share

    Essex County OPP are giving safety tips for drivers during the upcoming solar eclipse.

    On April 8, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Parts of Essex County are in the path of totality, when the moon passes between the sun and earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.

    OPP encourage residents and tourists to make road safety a top priority when travelling to take part in planned solar eclipse events.

    Drivers are reminded that sharing the road safely is particularly important when attending large gatherings that generate higher than normal traffic volumes.

    Drivers planning to travel in areas staging large solar eclipse events are encouraged to check local community news/websites for advisories and other information relating to traffic management (i.e. detours, parking, etc.).

    Other safety tips for drivers during the solar eclipse event include:

    • Ensure vehicle headlights are on;
    • Do not wear eclipse glasses while driving;
    • Do not photograph or video the eclipse while driving;
    • Never pull over or stop on the roadway and/or shoulder of the road to view the eclipse;
    • Exit the roadway and park in a safe area away from traffic to view the eclipse;
    • Be aware of possible increased pedestrian traffic.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

      It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News