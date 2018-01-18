

CTV Windsor





Charges have been laid after a rollover crash on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Provincial Police say an eastbound vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest in the centre median of the 401 near Queens Line Road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

While speaking to the driver, police say the OPP officer determined alcohol had been consumed and he was transported to the Chatham-Kent Detachment for further tests.

Dylan Smith, 23, of Blenheim has been charged with driving while ability impaired and drive motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 2, 2018 to answer to the charges.