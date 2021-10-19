Driver facing impaired charges after crashing into hydro pole in Kingsville

Windsor, Ont. -

A 34-year-old Leamington man is facing impaired driving charges after police say he hit a hydro pole in Kingsville.

Essex County OPP and EMS responded to a report of a single motor vehicle that struck a hydro pole on County Road 34 near County Road 18 at 6:44 p.m. on Monday.

Officers say they arrived on scene and while speaking with the driver, detected signs of impairment. The individual was transported to a local detachment for additional testing.

As a result of the investigation, the 34-years-old of Leamington man is charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Nov. 4, to answer to the charge.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.