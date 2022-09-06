Driver facing charges after allegedly fleeing from crash, assaulting officer: OPP

A Windsor driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that injured a motorcyclist and assaulting a police officer once caught, police say.

OPP and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle collision around 7:49 a.m. Saturday between an Audi and motorcycle on Manning Road in Tecumseh.

Police say the Audi driver ran away from the scene. Officers found him a short distance away and say he assaulted an officer during the arrest before he was taken into custody.

The officer was not injured during the arrest.

Police say investigation found the man was driving on Manning Road and hit a portable toilet. He kept driving and then rear-ended a motorcycle, injuring the rider.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 30-year-old driver from Windsor has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident, mischief under $5,000 and assault with intent to resist arrest.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in October.

Police are reminding the public to contact them if you see anything suspicious or suspect someone is driving while impaired.

The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).