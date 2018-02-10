

Despite treacherous roads Friday night, OPP caught a driver travelling above 130 kilometres an hour.

Chatham-Kent OPP say an officer conducting radar on Highway 401 near Charing Cross Road observed a westbound vehicle travelling more than 130 km around 9:30 p.m.

The vehicle was stopped and due to poor weather and road conditions police charged a 24-year-old Mississauga man with careless driving.

OPP remind motorists that driving too fast for road conditions is the number one cause of winter collisions.

If the weather is uncertain, check the forecast before heading out.