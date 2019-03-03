Driver arrested after rolling vehicle near RIDE check
A vehicle is pictured following a rollover collision near Highway 7 and 5th Line in Milton Sunday March 03, 2019 in this image shared by Halton Regional Police. (@HRPSMiltHH /Twitter)
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, March 3, 2019 2:29PM EST
A driver who tried to evade a RIDE check in Milton was arrested for impaired driving after rolling his vehicle and trying to flee on foot overnight.
Halton police said the incident happened near Highway 7 and 5th Line.
According to police, the driver lost control and rolled his vehicle after failing to stop at a RIDE spot check.
He tried to run away on foot after the crash, but police found him a short time later and took him into custody.
Images of the crash scene shared by police on Twitter showed a vehicle with serious front-end and rear-end damage.
Police used to incident to remind people not to drink and drive.