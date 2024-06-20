WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Downtown Windsor to host Stanley Cup Game 6 viewing party

    Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a shot by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (Michael Laughlin/AP) Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a shot by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (Michael Laughlin/AP)
    Share

    The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is hosting a second viewing block party for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Friday night.

    The event will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on University Avenue West, between Pelissier and Ouellette.

    Organizers say following the enthusiastic response to the Game 3 viewing party, this event promises to be even more exciting. Large screens will be set up to broadcast Game 6 live, ensuring fans catch all of the action.

    Local businesses will offer special promotions, and extended patios at Turbo and Craft Heads Brewing Co. will provide the perfect spots to enjoy the game.

    "The community's response to our previous event was fantastic,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA. “We are thrilled to host another block party for Game 6, bringing people together to cheer on the Oilers, support our local businesses and celebrate our shared love for hockey.”

    The Florida Panthers lead the series over the Edmonton Oilers 3-2.

    This free event is open to the public. To register for the free Cup Block Viewing Party, please visit the Eventbrite page.

