Downtown Windsor fire causes $115,000 in damages
Published Friday, July 9, 2021 9:37AM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 9, 2021 11:27AM EDT
Windsor fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Bruce Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, July 9, 2021. (courtesy OnLocation)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor fire officials say an early morning fire downtown caused $115,000 in damage to the building.
Crews responded to an upgraded working fire in 300 block of Bruce Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters had the blaze quickly under control and out within an hour.
There were no injuries as a result.
An investigator attended the scene. The cause of the fire is undetermined, while damage is estimated at $115,000.