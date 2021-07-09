WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor fire officials say an early morning fire downtown caused $115,000 in damage to the building.

Crews responded to an upgraded working fire in 300 block of Bruce Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters had the blaze quickly under control and out within an hour.

There were no injuries as a result.

An investigator attended the scene. The cause of the fire is undetermined, while damage is estimated at $115,000.