WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market will look much different from previous years as new pandemic protocols are in place for its opening Saturday morning.

The rain or shine event is home to 40 produce food and artisanal vendors. However, this season, vendors will only be selling farm-to-table produce and products until further notice.

In light of COVID-19, the market has been working closely with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and Farmers Market Ontario to establish new guidelines.

Some measures include:

Entrances limited to two, located at opposite ends of the market on Pelissier Street Temperature screening upon entrance

One-way traffic flow in each direction

Physical distancing between vendor booths, vendor and visitors

Hand wash stations

Two operators per booth- one to handle product and the other to handle payments

Complying with provincial orders on the number of costumers accessing the site at a given time

Cancellation of entertainment, such as the Kids Korner and Chefs Table

“As much as we would love people to come down and make this a social gathering, we want people to take advantage of the great produce that is available but buy your stuff and move along for now,” says Brian Yeomans, Chair of Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association.

The Farmers Market located on Pelissier Street and Maiden Lane is open every Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.