WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market is set to open at the end of the month with safety precautions in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rain or shine event will close sections of Pelissier Street and Maiden Lane to make room for its vendors on Sat. May 30 at 8 a.m. for the start of its fifth season.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association along with the market has been working closely with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and Farmers Market Ontario to ensure safety and health protocols are in place for the opening.

“The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market is an integral part of the urban/farm linkage and provides residents and visitors access to locally grown, farm fresh produce and products,” Brian Yeomans, DWBIA Chair, said in a news release.

“We take the safety and wellbeing of market visitors and vendors very seriously and will be following established provincial guidelines for social gatherings.”

Some of the safety measures that will be implemented this market season include limiting vendors to those providing farm produce and products until the province opens non-food related businesses, physical distancing measures, hand-wash stations, an operator handling product and another handling payment at each booth, and one-way traffic flow, among others.

“Farmers Markets are deemed an essential service,” market manager Steve Green said. “Vendors will only be selling farm-to-table produce and products and, until further notice, there will be no entertainment, Kids Korner, Chef Demos and piazza. In addition, we will be advocating a “shop – don’t stop” policy.”

The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market will run every Saturday through May 30 to October 31 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.