WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market is adjusting its hours for the fall season to help accommodate vendors and changing daylight hours.

For the remaining weeks of the market, Oct. 17, 24 and 31, those looking to purchase local produce, baked goods, and sample different vendors can do so from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Our vendors, volunteers and staff have spent every Saturday morning setting up as early as 6am,” market coordinator Steve Green said in a news release. “We’re grateful to the vendors who continue to serve at the market each week — even as it gets cooler!”

The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market brings nearly 40 vendors some weeks to downtown, attracting more than 1,500 visitors each week.

“The DWFM is crucial to closing a food desert gap in the downtown area,” says DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans. “Not only that, but businesses on Pelissier, Ouellette and Maiden Lane benefit directly from increased traffic every Saturday, thanks to the market. We’re looking forward to the rest of the season.”

The farmers’ market runs every Saturday until Oct. 31. A list of weekly vendors is available online.