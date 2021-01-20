WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating a two-vehicle collision downtown involving a police cruiser.

Eugenie Street was closed at Ouellette Avenue for about an hour around 5 p.m. Wednesday as a result of the collision.

The scene has since been cleared and the roadways have reopened.

The crash caused extensive damage to the passenger side of the cruiser and the front of a pick-up truck, but there were no injuries reported.

No charges have been laid yet, police continue to investigate.