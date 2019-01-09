

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor teenagers are facing drug-related charges after getting pulled over by police.

Officers on routine patrol saw a green Ford Taurus go through a red light at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Park Street West on Wednesday around 12:15 a.m.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and identified the male driver and a female passenger.

Police say the Taurus was plated with two different licence plates, neither of which was registered to the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, officers learned the driver and passenger were both breaching bail conditions.

Both people were arrested without incident.

Through investigation, police say both teens were also found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected cannabis, cannabis edibles, and psilocybin.

Robert Main, 18, from Windsor, is charged with possession of suspected cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of suspected psilocybin, breach of recognizance, failing to stop at a red light and using a licence plate not authorized for vehicle.

A 17-year-old female from Windsor is charged with possession of suspected cannabis for the purpose of selling it, possession of suspected psilocybin and breach of recognizance.

Due to the fact the involved female in this matter is a young offender, she cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.